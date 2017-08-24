Global Urological Catheters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021: Analysis By Product & End User

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global urological catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Urological Catheters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing usage of advanced materials in urological catheters. In the past, the Foley catheters were used to be made up of latex rubber, as its cost is less, but it is more prone to infection and hypersensitivity reactions. For instance, some patients are allergic to latex, as the silicon layer tend to damage after the usage and the patient's exposure to latex will cause the allergic reaction.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing prevalence of chronic urological disorders. The increase in the prevalence of chronic urological disorders such as urinary incontinence and CKDs has been noticed in the recent times across the world. The prevalence of incontinence is high among older population associated with various conditions such as stroke and diabetes, cognitive impairment, and mobility impairment. In the majority of the cases, the bladder incontinence is caused by the age-related changes in the urinary tract, UTI, and conditions not directly related to the genitourinary system such as diabetes, cancer, stroke, cognitive impairment, and mobility impairment.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is risks and complications associated with urological catheters. The usage of urological catheters is associated with many complications, and the UTIs are the fourth most common types of healthcare-associated infection, which is very common among the catheter users. The CDC estimated that 93,300 UTI cases were reported in acute care hospitals in 2011. The UTIs alone accounted for more than 12% of the infections reported in acute care hospitals. Virtually all the healthcare-associated UTIs were caused by catheters of the urinary tract. The CAUTIs usually develop either during or after placement of a urinary catheter.

Key vendors



B. Braun Melsungen

C. R. Bard

Coloplast

Medtronic

Teleflex



Other prominent vendors



AngioDynamics

Argon Medical Devices

Baxter

Boston Scientific

Others



