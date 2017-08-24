

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to 140.25 against the yen and 1.2377 against the Swiss franc, from an early near 2-1/2-month low of 139.32 and a 1-month low of 1.2333, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 0.9193 and 1.2825 from early lows of 0.9235 and 1.2774, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 143.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the franc, 0.90 against the euro and 1.30 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX