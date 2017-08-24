To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Announcement no. 81/2017



24 of August, 2017





Sales of bonds for refinancing of floating rate loans



The 31st of August 2017, BRFkredit will sell bonds to refinance floating rate loans.



The bonds are offered for sale with 2nd of October 2017 as settlement date. However, an earlier settlement date can be arranged.



The refinancing of loans in Capital Centre E are based on covered bonds (SDOs)



Terms of the auctions with a list of the bonds offered, preliminary amounts offered and auction schedule is available in the attachment.



Questions regarding the bond sales may be directed to:



-- Afdelingsdirektør, André Hauberg on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 18 -- Group Treasurer, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80



Yours sincerely,



BRFkredit a/s



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642731