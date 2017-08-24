Honda RA300



TOKYO, Aug 24, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda announced plans to hold a demonstration run of the Honda RA300 on race day of the 2017 FIA(1) Formula One (F1) World Championship Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Monza Circuit) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Honda's Italian Grand Prix victory with the RA300, which also took place at the Monza circuit. In addition to the demonstration run, Honda will set up a booth for a special exhibition which will include RA300 in the exhibition area during the Italian Grand Prix.Honda began participating in the F1 World Championship in 1964. In 1967, Honda RA300 made its debut at the Italian Grand Prix with John Surtees, who passed away in March of this year, behind the wheel starting from ninth on the grid. The RA300 took the lead during the final lap and finished first, by a margin of 0.2 seconds. With this dramatic ending, the RA300 brought Honda its second F1 victory.RA300 demonstration runDate/Time: At 12:10 local time (19:10 Japan time) on Sunday, September 3, 2017Venue: Monza Circuit, Italy (Circuit length: 5.793 km/3.600 miles)Driver: Nirei Fukuzumi (GP3 driver)Special exhibitionDates: September 1 - 3, 2017Venue: F1 Fan Zone Area at Monza Circuit, ItalyHonda RA300Debut: 1967 Italian Grand PrixEngine: Honda RA273E, a liquid-cooled, naturally-aspirated, V12 engine with a 90o V angleDisplacement: 2,992ccOutput: More than 420hp/11,500rpmCommentsMasashi Yamamoto/General Manager of the Motor Sports Division, Honda Motor Co., Ltd."It is our great pleasure to be able to run the same machine on the same circuit on the 50th anniversary year of our victory with the RA300. We hope that fans will enjoy the performance of this machine Honda created with strong passion to "win no matter what it takes" and the Honda sound of this classic V12 engine. Also, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the FIA and FOM for their support and cooperation for this demonstration run."Nirei Fukuzumi, the driver"This will be my first opportunity to drive an F1 machine. It is a great honor to be able to do this at the Monza Circuit in Italy, where this machine won the championship 50 years ago. I will continue to work hard and strive to come back to this circuit in the future as an F1 driver."(1) Federation Internationale de l'Automobilehttp://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HondaRA300.jpgHonda RA300About HondaHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267/NYSE:HMC/LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually. For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.Source: HondaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.