

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Propeller Health announced the expansion of its 2015 collaboration with GSK (GSK.L, GSK), enabling both companies to prepare for and undertake commercial activities using the Propeller clip-on sensor and software platform for use with GSK's ELLIPTA Inhaler. The companies will continue ongoing research and development efforts to collect evidence from the Propeller clip-on sensor and software platform used in conjunction with GSK's respiratory medicines for asthma and COPD.



Propeller Health noted that the announcement follows successful CE marking and US FDA 510(k) class II clearance of the Propeller sensor and software program for the ELLIPTA Inhaler, in late 2016.



