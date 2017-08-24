

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economic growth improved as initially estimated in the second quarter, final data from INE showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.9 percent sequentially in the second quarter, slightly faster than the 0.8 percent increase in the first quarter. The sequential growth matched preliminary estimate released on July 28.



Household spending grew 0.7 percent, faster than the 0.4 percent increase seen a quarter ago. Government spending gained only 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, growth in gross fixed capital formation eased to 0.8 percent from 2.1 percent. Exports of goods and services gained 0.7 percent, while imports of goods and services fell 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 3.1 percent from 3 percent a quarter ago. The annual rate also matched preliminary estimate.



