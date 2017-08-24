Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*CNIT Receives First Order of Cloud-based Ad Terminals for Hubei Province*

*SHENZHEN, China, August 24, 2017 - China Information Technology, Inc.

(Nasdaq: CNIT)*, a provider of cloud-application-terminal technology for

internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in

China, today said it has entered into a contract for the sale of 1,500 CNIT

cloud-based ad terminals to be installed in office buildings, residential

communities, shopping malls and various outdoor locations by year-end

throughout Huanggang City in Hubei Province.

Signed with advertising agency Huanggang Taoping IoT Technology Ltd., the

contract is expected to generate sales and service revenue to CNIT of about

$500,000 by the end of this year.

Today's news is the ninth announcement since May of 2017on CNIT's sales of

its cloud-based ad terminals. Each of the contracts is also expected to

generate revenue from customers' use of Yunfa Net, CNIT's advertisement

distribution system (www.cnitiot.com [1]) allowing an advertiser to create

cost-effective ads on a PC or mobile app, transmit these ads to the elevator

ad terminals of their choice, and receive feedback from the terminals on how

viewers are responding to the ads.

"We are proud to announce yet another contract for the sale of our

cloud-based advertising display terminals," said chairman and CEO Mr.

Jianghuai Lin. "This agreement further strengthens our presence in Central

China and brings us a step closer toward our objective of providing market

coverage for 100 million people in 20 major provinces by the end of this

year."

Mr. Lin said that by 2018, the Company expects to sell an additional 120,000

cloud-based ad terminals with market penetration in 100 cities with coverage

for 200 million people throughout China.

The CEO said he expects to announce additional sales contracts "and other

positive developments" in the near future.

*About China Information Technology, Inc.*

China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service

company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation

and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management,

education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage

its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the

competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its

shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please

visit http://www.chinacnit.com [2].

*Safe Harbor Statement*

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating

to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries

and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of

historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature

within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of

forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar

expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the

Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking

statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and

uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors

should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which

speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual

results could differ materially from those anticipated in these

forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including

those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the

Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website

(http://www.sec.gov [3]). All forward-looking statements attributable to the

Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons

acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these

factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does

not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

China Information Technology, Inc.

Iris Yan

Tel: +86-755-8370-4767

Email: IR@chinacnit.com

http://www.chinacnit.com [4]

or

Eisenberg Communications

Jimmy Caplan

Tel: +512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Media Relations:

Rick Eisenberg

Tel: +212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

