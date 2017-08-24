Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
EQS-News / 24/08/2017 / 18:00 UTC+8
*CNIT Receives First Order of Cloud-based Ad Terminals for Hubei Province*
*SHENZHEN, China, August 24, 2017 - China Information Technology, Inc.
(Nasdaq: CNIT)*, a provider of cloud-application-terminal technology for
internet-based ad distribution and ad display terminal sharing systems in
China, today said it has entered into a contract for the sale of 1,500 CNIT
cloud-based ad terminals to be installed in office buildings, residential
communities, shopping malls and various outdoor locations by year-end
throughout Huanggang City in Hubei Province.
Signed with advertising agency Huanggang Taoping IoT Technology Ltd., the
contract is expected to generate sales and service revenue to CNIT of about
$500,000 by the end of this year.
Today's news is the ninth announcement since May of 2017on CNIT's sales of
its cloud-based ad terminals. Each of the contracts is also expected to
generate revenue from customers' use of Yunfa Net, CNIT's advertisement
distribution system (www.cnitiot.com [1]) allowing an advertiser to create
cost-effective ads on a PC or mobile app, transmit these ads to the elevator
ad terminals of their choice, and receive feedback from the terminals on how
viewers are responding to the ads.
"We are proud to announce yet another contract for the sale of our
cloud-based advertising display terminals," said chairman and CEO Mr.
Jianghuai Lin. "This agreement further strengthens our presence in Central
China and brings us a step closer toward our objective of providing market
coverage for 100 million people in 20 major provinces by the end of this
year."
Mr. Lin said that by 2018, the Company expects to sell an additional 120,000
cloud-based ad terminals with market penetration in 100 cities with coverage
for 200 million people throughout China.
The CEO said he expects to announce additional sales contracts "and other
positive developments" in the near future.
*About China Information Technology, Inc.*
China Information Technology, Inc. (CNIT) is a leading Internet service
company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation
and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management,
education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage
its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the
competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its
shareholders, employees, customers, and the community. To learn more, please
visit http://www.chinacnit.com [2].
*Safe Harbor Statement*
This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating
to the business of China Information Technology, Inc., and its subsidiaries
and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of
historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of
forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar
expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the
Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking
statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and
uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors
should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which
speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual
results could differ materially from those anticipated in these
forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including
those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website
(http://www.sec.gov [3]). All forward-looking statements attributable to the
Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons
acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these
factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does
not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
For further information, please contact:
China Information Technology, Inc.
Iris Yan
Tel: +86-755-8370-4767
Email: IR@chinacnit.com
http://www.chinacnit.com [4]
or
Eisenberg Communications
Jimmy Caplan
Tel: +512-329-9505
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com
Media Relations:
Rick Eisenberg
Tel: +212-496-6828
Email: eiscom@msn.com
