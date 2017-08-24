

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Thursday ahead of a key meeting of central bankers beginning later in the day.



Investors await speeches from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and ECB President Mario Draghi, though they are not expected to send any new policy messages.



Meanwhile, the day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag. French manufacturing confidence strengthened in August to the highest level since late 2007, while U.K. GDP grew by 0.3 percent sequentially as initially estimated in the second quarter, separate reports showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.4 percent at 375.49 in late opening deals after declining half a percent the previous day.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.3 percent each, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.4 percent.



Swiss telecommunications provider Sunrise Communications jumped over 6 percent after posting strong Q2 results.



CRH rallied 2.6 percent in London after the building materials group reported higher profit in its first half with improved sales and announced the sale of its Americas Distribution business.



Sub-prime lender Provident Financial jumped as much as 20 percent after steep losses earlier in the week.



Dixons Carphone shares plunged 21 percent after the mobile phone retailer warned of a steep fall in full-year profit, saying increasing number of customers are not opting to upgrade their handsets.



Simcorp slumped more than 8 percent after its Q2 results disappointed investors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX