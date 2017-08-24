WallStreet Research Announces Availability of Analyst Corporate Profile Coverage on Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF).

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / WallStreet Research™ (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over three decades, today announced that the firm has initiated Analyst Corporate Profile coverage on Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF). WallStreet Research™ is ranked Number One on the Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines in both small and microcap research with a global following. The WSR Corporate Profile Report, together with additional information about WallStreet Research™, is available at the www.WallStreetResearch.org website.

The initial WSR Analyst Corporate Profile highlights recent accomplishments and the growth plans, which the Company has implemented for 2017 and beyond. Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of Research has stated: "We are very impressed with the Company's management and its plans for rapid growth within this very fast growing industry."

Freedom Leaf "The Marijuana Legalization Company™", is an emerging go-to resource in the Cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industries and a major resource for legal information and current developments in the Cannabis industry. Freedom Leaf's flagship product is their online and print industry-focused magazine "Freedom Leaf, The Good News in Marijuana Reform." The Company produces news and content via an assortment of print, digital and mobile multi-media publications, websites, and web advertising as well as offering licensing and branding.

Freedom Leaf magazine, one of the Company's many services, provides print and online published issues of the magazine. The online version can be found at www.FreedomLeaf.com/freedom-leaf-ezines/ The Company also owns the largest Spanish language portal on the Cannabis industry, http://www.lamarihuana.com/.

Freedom Leaf is has recently begun to rapidly expand its Internet presence, and has established a growing platform of online content that encompasses every aspect of advertising and marketing for all businesses in the Cannabis industry. As a staunch advocate of legalized medical and recreational marijuana, Freedom Leaf's websites cover numerous aspects of the Cannabis industry and movement. Many consider legal marijuana the fastest-growing industry in the World today. Freedom Leaf has a clearly defined plan of action to capitalize on the vast opportunities of the industry, continuously growing its vast suite of offerings and fine-tuning its strategic distribution and licensing models. Freedom Leaf does not handle, grow, sell or dispense marijuana or related products, and therefore is not regulated in any way by the different government agencies other than standard business type of regulations.

About Freedom Leaf, Inc.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF), "Freedom Leaf " or the "Company", incorporated in the State of Nevada on February 21, 2013, is a fully reporting SEC registered publicly traded company. The Company is a leading Cannabis related news, think-tank, multi-media, advertising, product distribution and licensing and branding firm.

Freedom Leaf magazine provides activists, consumers, patients, and entrepreneurs with a reliable means to keep abreast of the latest Cannabis-related information, innovations and legislation. With the assistance of over 160 activist marketers, Freedom Leaf has now published and circulated 26 editions and 450,000 copies of its magazine in 38 states. Freedom Leaf also recently acquired LaMarihuana.com, the largest Spanish Cannabis media portal. Freedom Leaf generates the majority of its current revenue from licensing and paid advertising on both its online and print publications as well as from the sale of licenses globally. The Company has plans to expand into products, which could significantly improve revenue in the near future. Freedom Leaf has recently developed a new product line called "Hempology" (www.myhempology.com). Initially FRLF plans a line of two Hempology products, the first a herbal vapor blend, with American produced hemp full spectrum CBD and organically grown Ayurvedic herbs produced by a leader in India's ancient Ayurvedic herbal medicines. The second will be a concentrated high CBD extract product for oral ingestion. Both products are unique in the way the CBD is utilized. Freedom Leaf has plans to introduce CBD infused dog treats as well. www.hempology.com

Information on FRLF can be found at www.FreedomLeafInc.com.

About WallStreet Research™

WallStreet Research™ ("WSR") is a prominent research boutique led by Mr. Alan Stone, Managing Director of Alan Stone & Company, LLC (ASC). The firm specializes in the microcap and small cap investment arena, looking for emerging growth companies with strong management, unique or proprietary technology, significant market potential, financial strength, and outstanding long-term earnings growth possibilities. Mr. Stone was formerly a securities analyst and assistant portfolio manager at Merrill Lynch Asset Management, an investment analyst at Prudential Financial's Capital Markets Group, and an investment banker with Ladenburg Thalmann & Company. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA, Palm Beach, FL, and New York City, NY, and is well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. ASC/WSR also arranges road shows for its publicly traded clients, before the investment community in New York City, California and Florida. Information on WallStreet Research™ can be found at www.WallStreetResearch.org

The information presented herein is not to be construed as an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. This corporate profile is not a research report, but a compilation of information available to the public, which has been furnished by the featured company or gathered from other sources, in each case without independent verification, and no representations are made as to he accuracy or validity thereof. The information may include certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the SEC Act of 1934, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances or certain risks. Any investments in securities mentioned here contain inherent and significant risks, and are suitable only for speculative oriented investors. Any investments should only be made after consulting an investment professional. The featured company will pay a fee of 250,000 shares of common stock to Alan Stone & Company LLC for preparation and distribution of this profile, including other potential fees associated with various consulting and investor relations' services. For complete disclaimer information, the readers are hereby referred to the Disclaimer Page at the www.WallStreetResearch.org website.

