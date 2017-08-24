Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD), today announced that it has appointed Mohamed Elsarky to replace Brian Welch on its Board of Directors. Mr. Welch has resigned from the Board to focus on a new investment at his firm, Pershing Square Capital Management LP, where he is a partner. He has been a Director of Nomad Foods since June 2015.

"We are delighted to have Mohamed join our Board of Directors," said Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder. "We look forward to benefiting from his valuable perspective and breadth of expertise within global packaged foods."

Mr. Elsarky most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Godiva Chocolatier from 2014 to 2017. He has vast experience within consumer goods including previous roles as President of Northern Europe for United Biscuits Group and a variety of key executive positions with the Kellogg Company. He has also served as an Operating Partner at Lion Capital LLP, a British private equity firm that specializes in investments in the consumer sector.

Commenting on the departure of Mr. Welch, Mr. Gottesman said, "On behalf of our management team and Board of Directors, I would like to thank Brian for his contribution and service. His insights and strategic guidance have proven invaluable to our company during his tenure on our Board."

"It has been an honor to serve Nomad Foods as an independent board member these past two years," said Mr. Welch. "Stefan and the team continue to make meaningful progress against their strategic agenda. The business has strong momentum and the appointment of Mohamed is a notable addition to the company's Board."

About Nomad Foods Limited

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. Nomad Foods produces, markets and distributes brands in 17 countries and has the leading market share in Western Europe. The Company's portfolio of leading frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. More information on Nomad Foods Limited is available at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

