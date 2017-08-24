

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released earnings for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $182.51 million, or $0.34 per share. This was down from $195.65 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $2.21 billion. This was down from $2.30 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $182.51 Mln. vs. $195.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.58



