WHO:

Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing

WHAT:

Will sponsor the annual Future of Talent Retreat "Disrupt Talent: Sudden Challenges on the Horizon."

WHEN:

Sunday, August 27 - Tuesday, August 29, 2017

WHERE:

Marconi Conference Center

185000 CA-1

Marshall, Calif.

DETAILS:

For the last 15 years, Shaker has pushed the boundaries of the intersection of technology and selection science and transformed the way hiring decisions are made. Committed to scrutinizing trends and challenging industry assumptions, Shaker will sponsor the 13th annual Future of Talent Retreat, presented by the Future of Talent Institute. A highly interactive, hands-on event, this year's Future of Talent Retreat is themed "Disrupt Talent: Sudden Challenges on the Horizon." This limited attendance retreat for talent leaders will explore the issues affecting talent, work and HR processes, focusing on four themes expected to significantly disrupt the talent landscape in the not-too-distant future: Intelligent Process Automation and Digitization; Design Thinking and Process Redesign; Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Augmentation (IA) -- The Intelligent Edge; and The End of Jobs: Networks & Skills Become Key.

HR and talent leaders interested in learning more about these topics and more are encouraged to attend. For additional information and registration, visit http://futureoftalent.org/retreats/us-retreat.

