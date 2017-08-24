SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Achievers, an industry leading provider of employee recognition and engagement solutions, today announced its rankings on the Annual HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for Recognition. Based on responses from more than 350 HR professionals holding director titles and above, Achievers earned the No. 1 position out of 13 ranked vendors in the overall score category. Achievers also ranked No. 1 in the survey's breadth of service category.

"Employee recognition leads to better employee retention and engagement. Companies seeking recognition and motivation service partners consider the information provided in the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey as extremely valuable insight to a successful RFP process," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise and publisher of HRO Today. "Achievers led this year's ranking in the No. 1 position, overall and for breadth of service, differentiating itself as an exceptional provider in this highly competitive industry."

To determine the rankings, HRO Today collects feedback through an online survey of 30 questions that is distributed directly to service buyers through the publication's mailing lists as well as indirectly through service providers that share the survey with their clients. Responses are scored for each provider that demonstrated a statistically sound sample; 10 survey responses from seven client companies were required in order to qualify for the top 13 companies. Results are analyzed across three categories: breadth of service, deal size and service quality.

Achievers General Manager Greg Brown commented, "The eagerly awaited HRO Today Baker's Dozen results are considered by buyers to be the gold-standard for recognition providers. Achievers is honored to have earned the No. 1 ranking in both the overall category as well as breadth of service. Achievers understands the challenges organizations face today to attract, recognize, and retain top talent. We are committed to helping our customers excel in employee engagement."

The Achievers Employee Recognition and Rewards solution provides companies with a robust foundation for their employee engagement initiatives by enabling both social and rewards-based recognition. Designed for today's workplace, Achievers' innovative cloud-based platform can increase employee engagement and drive business success. It empowers employees to recognize and reward each other in real time and aligns employees with company values and goals. Delivering millions of recognitions annually, the Achievers platform inspires employee loyalty, engagement and performance. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., and is headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAWK) is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in 26 countries.