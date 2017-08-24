WASHOUGAL, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Canna Funding Solutions who provides advertising and marketing funding for companies in the cannabis sector announced today that they have purchased $100,000.00 in media placements with Canna Broadcast Media/Loudmouth News (OTC PINK: CBMJ) https://cannabroadcastmedia.com/ a premier cannabis broadcasting company. The mainstream media will be used to promote companies that we seek to invest in during the MJAC2017 Investorshub International Cannabis Conference powered by Canna Broadcast Media in Los Angeles Sept. 1st-2nd 2017 https://mjac2017.com/.

Canna Broadcast Media/Loudmouth News who has established relationships in Radio, Print, TV, and online media on a national basis produces several cannabis based content programs including Loudmouth News currently cleared to air on over 700 radio stations nationwide.

Marc Hatch CEO of Canna Funding Solution said: "We have chosen Canna Broadcast Media as our core cannabis media supplier based on their exclusive ability to place awareness of Cannabis industry companies on mainstream media just as they are doing for the Investorshub MJAC2017 Cannabis Investors Conference through their partnership with Investorshub. There simply is currently no other company that has been able to consistently demonstrate an ability to get awareness for cannabis companies in mainstream media. We are pleased to have contracted with CBMJ to gain a distinct advantage over other investors by being able to offer this access to companies that we seek to invest in."

Mark Schaftlein CBMJ CEO stated: "Canna Broadcast Media is extremely selective in whom we allow access to our mainstream media portals. Canna Funding Solutions has exceeded the criteria of companies that we have considered allowing access to our media. We are proud to be able to be able to help them expand their high-quality investments by allowing them to utilize mainstream media to promote them."

(CBMJ) dba Canna Broadcast Media specializes in getting mainstream media cleared promoting the cannabis sector including network TV, radio, and digital ads targeting those who wish to take advantage of the incredible investment opportunities that exist in the cannabis sector. Canna Broadcast Media acquired "LoudMouth News" https://www.loudmouthnews.com/ which became the first and longest running syndicated terrestrial radio news program that focused on the news relating to the marijuana industry. LoudMouth News presents the news and commentary in an entertaining neutral manner highlighting the most impactful current news in politics, products, sociological issues, businesses, and the ever-changing perceptions of marijuana usage.

For more information on Canna Funding Solutions visit: http://cannafundingsolutions.com/

Marc Hatch

contact@CannaFundingSolutions.com



