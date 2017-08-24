Global Commerce Agency Expands Platform Offering to Enterprise-Level Retailers

Corra is pleased to announce they have joined the Shopify Plus partner network. After working with Shopify Plus and vetting their technology for many months, Corra determined that the platform makes a strong addition to their Strategic Alliances program.

Corra is well-known in the digital commerce space for quality. The agency's first priority has always been delivering the best possible solutions for their clients, who are leaders and innovators in their industries. Corra continues to diversify their service offerings to achieve that goal. Partnering with multiple best-of-breed technologies gives Corra's clients access to the top solutions in the market. Shopify Plus has proven itself a top technology offering, with more than 2,500 merchants trusting Shopify Plus to grow their business.

"We're delighted to welcome Corra to the Shopify Plus Agency Network," said Martyn Boddy, Head of Agency Partnerships at Shopify Plus. "Corra's established and recognized commerce expertise, combined with their ability to support the growth of our Shopify Plus merchants, makes them well suited to help us power the future of commerce."

"Shopify Plus expressed a desire to work with an agency experienced in the many technical complexities involved with upper-tier clients," said Rachel Weir, Chief Client Officer. "Corra is uniquely positioned to fill this niche. As the platform gains traction with the fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands Corra works with, we look forward to helping these clients achieve enormous success."

As Shopify Plus continues to advance their technical capabilities, it's clear the platform offers an enterprise-level solution for fashion and beauty retailers. Shopify Plus has demonstrated their ability to cater to these clients, proving itself among top-tier brands like Kylie Cosmetics, L'Occitane and GymShark.

"Merchants are drawn to Shopify Plus for its ease of use and scalability, and we've been impressed with their ability to execute," said Martina England, Global Director of Strategic Alliances. "They have been very innovative with recent product launches, and have done so in a client and partner-forward way that aligns with Corra's commitment to quality and transparency."

