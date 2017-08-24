The Trafalgar St. James Joins Curio Collection as Full Hotel Refurbishment Sees the Opening of The Rooftop in October

Overlooking the world-famous Trafalgar Square, The Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton, has officially joined the exclusive collection of more than 35 hotels and resorts. As the first Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in the UK, the hotel was hand-picked to be a part of the global, upper upscale collection of one-of-a-kind independent properties all celebrated for their individuality.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005275/en/

The Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton Exterior (Photo: Business Wire)

Nestled in the heart of Central London, on the south side of the world-famous Trafalgar Square, The Trafalgar St. James offers unrivalled proximity to some of the city's most iconic attractions such as The National Gallery and Theatreland. The hotel boasts 131 bedrooms and 15 exquisite suites; each space is artfully accentuated with Art Deco design notes, tactile furnishings and bold colour choices creating a sanctuary of style.

"This one-of-a-kind hotel, The Trafalgar St. James, marks the consummate debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in the UK," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "The remarkable hotel is an ideal addition to our expanding global collection of distinctive hotels and resorts, providing travellers, residents and Hilton Honors members the opportunity to discover Central London in a unique and memorable way."

A destination in itself, the hotel offers everything from contemporary bedrooms to a stunning rooftop bar with unrivalled panoramic views over the city, all in the bustle of central London. Opening this October, The Rooftop, formerly known as Vista, has been transformed into a year-round destination featuring a stylish lounge and dining area, with a menu full of small plates and healthy eating options. Complete with alfresco and canopy-covered seating, the 378-square-metre sky-high space features an open fireplace, heaters and blanket selection to provide warmth throughout the cooler months. For special occasions and intimate gatherings, Room - a glass-enclosed private dining Room with the capacity to seat 14 people will be available for hire.

"The opening of The Trafalgar St. James signifies an exciting new chapter for the hotel, in one of the city's most famous locations which is steeped in history and culture," said Joanne Taylor-Stagg, general manager, The Trafalgar St. James. "Whether guests visit us for an exceptional overnight stay in one of our beautifully styled rooms, or head to The Trafalgar Dining Rooms or The Rooftop for a special dining experience, we can guarantee a fabulous experience, premium hospitality and unforgettable views all around."

Hotel Highlights

Musical Bedrooms : The bedrooms feature iconic wall art, celebrating the best of London's music idols. For a classic British experience, guests can choose from an in-room book and tea selection.

: The bedrooms feature iconic wall art, celebrating the best of London's music idols. For a classic British experience, guests can choose from an in-room book and tea selection. All the Details : Plush beds, LED illuminated makeup mirrors, Nespresso machines and conveniently located charging points have been placed in rooms for a pleasant and convenient guest experience.

: Plush beds, LED illuminated makeup mirrors, Nespresso machines and conveniently located charging points have been placed in rooms for a pleasant and convenient guest experience. All Day Dining: Open all day, The Trafalgar Dining Rooms serve Mediterranean food with a London twist.

Open all day, The Trafalgar Dining Rooms serve Mediterranean food with a London twist. The Rooftop: Set atop London's iconic skyline on the south west corner of London's most central point, Nelson's Column, The Rooftop Bar is counted amongst the world's finest when it comes to alfresco drinking and dining.

Set atop London's iconic skyline on the south west corner of London's most central point, Nelson's Column, The Rooftop Bar is counted amongst the world's finest when it comes to alfresco drinking and dining. Comforts Reminiscent of Home : Biblio, the house living room, located in the hotel's underground chamber, evokes the intimacy of a private members lounge in a setting that's open to all.

: Biblio, the house living room, located in the hotel's underground chamber, evokes the intimacy of a private members lounge in a setting that's open to all. 24-hour Fitness: 24-hour gym access will help guests keep fit at a time that's convenient for them.

To receive instant access to the benefits they care about most including exclusive discounts, free Wi-Fi, and Hilton Honors Points towards free nights guests are encouraged to join Hilton Honors and book directly through preferred Hilton channels at http://curiocollection3.hilton.com/en/hotels/united-kingdom/the-trafalgar-LONTSQQ/index.html.

Media may access high-resolution images and additional information about The Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton at news.curio.com/thetrafalgar.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,000 properties with more than 825,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels Resorts, Conrad Hotels Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton (curiocollection.com), launched in 2014, is a global portfolio of more than 35 remarkable, upper upscale hotels and resorts handpicked for their unique character and personality. Curio Collection properties appeal to travelers seeking one-of-a-kind discoveries and authentic experiences, all backed by Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and its award-winning Hilton Honors program. Read the latest Curio Collection stories at news.curiocollection.com, discover Curio Collection destinations through Cities by Curio itineraries at citiesbycurio.com and connect with the collection on facebook.com/curiocollection, instagram.com/curiocollection and twitter.com/curiocollection.

About The Trafalgar St. James

The Trafalgar has launched as a brand new hotel, The Trafalgar St. James as part of Curio Collection by Hilton. Tucked away on the south side of the world-famous Trafalgar Square, the official centre of London, the hotel will bring a new level of excitement, vibrancy and sense of discovery to the capital, capturing the hearts of Londoners and visitors alike. The hotel will feature 131 rooms, with 15 suites (including 3 signature suites), an all-day dining grill restaurant, The Trafalgar Dining Rooms; a year-round outdoor space, The Rooftop; and a downstairs private lounge, Biblio. The hotel will be part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. Connect with the brand on Twitter and Instagram @TrafalgarSW1.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005275/en/

Contacts:

Saamia Razvi

Hilton Europe, Middle East Africa

+44 0 207 856 8819

saamia.razvi@hilton.com

or

Emily Montgomery

Curio Collection by Hilton

+1 703 883 5257

emily.montgomery@hilton.com

news.curio.com