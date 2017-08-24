EveryMundo Continues APAC Growth - Hires Analytics/Mobile Expert Karen Cheng

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EveryMundo, a leading provider of performance marketing solutions for the global airline industry, continues its expansion with the appointment of Karen Cheng to join its rapidly growing operation in Asia-Pacific.

Cheng joins as a Customer Performance Partner and will be responsible to support EveryMundo's expanding client roster in the Asia-Pacific region. The company recently signed partnerships with several regional carriers adding to its existing customer base and Cheng's hire illustrates a continued commitment to the region, building on a strong start with the company's first year in the region.

With worldwide digital travel sales expected to grow 11.5% to $629.81 Billion by the end of 2017, EveryMundo is expanding its global presence to provide more airlines with marketing solutions and services.

"Karen is the ideal candidate for us at this critical stage as we continue to invest in the region. Our customers increasingly expect a combination of skillsets such as digital advertising, analytics, performance and mobile trends. We are so excited because Karen brings a perfect combination of these skillsets that will directly benefit our customers in the region," said Seth Cassel, EveryMundo President.

She will be based in Taiwan and work closely with Jonathan Liu, Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region, looking after client-facing aspects of the business.

Continued Asia-Pacific Investment

Cheng's career spans mobile advertising, analytics, search engine optimization and digital marketing for such companies as Vpon, Adobe, McCann and Yahoo!. She joins EveryMundo from Vpon, a Taiwan-based mobile programmatic advertising company, where she was Regional Account Director looking after key international accounts.

"With airlines spending significant amounts to advertise to an increasingly mobile savvy consumer, digital is a must-win battleground where the most analytical are likely to win. I'm excited to join the EveryMundo team, given that Asia is a key growth area for airline industry. My background in mobile advertising and web analytics fits well with EveryMundo's unique offering of combining big data, insights and agile marketing products," said Cheng.

About EveryMundo

EveryMundo provides airlines with performance marketing technology and services. Working globally with over 25 airlines including full-service carriers and LCCs, to Global to Regional carriers, and marketing in over 25 languages across 6 continents, EveryMundo facilitates global online brand visibility and digital agility, empowering airline digital marketing/eCommerce departments to be effective while minimizing IT resources required.

For more information about EveryMundo, please contact marketing@everymundo.com.

