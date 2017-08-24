UL Acquires AE Performance Testing Lab

Acquisition strengthens UL's global expertise in appliance energy efficiency services and expands European footprint

NORTHBROOK, Illinois, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UL, a global safety science organization, today announced that it acquired AE Performance Testing Lab, the testing services business of AE srl - Appliances Engineering, headquartered in Varese, Italy. AE srl - Appliances Engineering will continue to operate independently as an R&D enterprise under current leadership.

AE Performance Testing Lab is a leading European energy efficiency and performance testing operation that provides energy efficiency testing, benchmark testing and market surveillance testing based on global requirements for white goods such as refrigeration, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and cooking appliances. AE Performance Testing Lab has extensive expertise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as accreditations for Asia Pacific and North America.

"We are very pleased to bring AE Performance Testing Lab's industry experience and service portfolio into the UL organization," said Todd Denison, VP and General Manager of UL's Appliances HVAC and Lighting division. "The acquisition significantly strengthens UL's global energy efficiency and performance testing solutions in the appliances sector."

"AE Performance Testing Lab customers will gain considerable advantages from the strength that comes from being part of UL's global organization," said Federica Luzardi, President of AE srl - Appliances Engineering. "The combined strength of UL and AE Performance Testing Lab will help provide our customers a more complete service offering for global energy efficiency projects."

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solvesafety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

About AE srl - Appliances Engineering

Founded in 1997, AE Srl Appliances Engineering is a forward looking enterprise focused on research, design and development assistance of products focusing primarily on household appliances. The team has extensive experience in product development for the European, Middle East and Africa markets. For more information, visit www.ae-online.it.

