Essence expands global footprint into Germany with opening of Düsseldorf office

Christian Leipacher Named Managing Director as GroupM agency continues growing

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Essence, the digital-first global media agency, today announced the opening of an office in Düsseldorf, Germany, marking the next phase of the agency's growth plan.

Christian Leipacher, currently Managing Director of Maxus Germany, will become Managing Director of Essence in Germany. He will lead the GroupM agency, bringing a wealth of expertise in establishing and growing media companies in the region.

This news follows the recent announcement of GroupM's increased investment in Essence and the addition of non-digital capabilities to the agency. Founded in 2005, Essence has developed a reputation for best-in-class digital media and marketing through an approach that blends data science, objective media and captivating experiences to build valuable connections between brands and consumers. In Germany, Essence works with several clients including Google and DAZN and has been active in the German market for nearly a decade.

Leipacher has spent seven years at Maxus, where he pioneered the agency's approach to digital as well as applying an unrelenting focus to client success. Having gained experience working for T-Online, SevenOne Media and Aegis, Leipacher joined Maxus in 2010, to help with the launch of the GroupM agency in Germany.

"Essence has sparked the next evolutionary stage of the media industry," said Leipacher. "As an agency of the future, Essence is at its core a data and analytics company positioned to be the point of departure for all creative and media activities. I look forward to taking Essence's market-leading approach to digital marketing to all channels in Germany and can't wait to get started."

Christian Juhl, Global CEO, Essence, said: "While our regional hub offices continue to provide best practice in areas like data and measurement, being present in Düsseldorf and investing in leadership there will help us develop a more localised strategy and is in line with our approach internationally."

Leipacher will report to Nick Baughan, who takes up the role as Essence EMEA CEO in January 2018.

About Essence

Essence, part of GroupM, is a global digital-first agency that blends data science, objective media and captivating experiences to build valuable connections between brands and consumers. Clients include Google, FrieslandCampina, and the Financial Times. The agency is more than 1,100 people strong, manages over $3B in media spend and deploys campaigns in 71 markets via offices in Chicago, Delhi, Düsseldorf, London, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

