

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) announced earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $115.0 million, or $0.92 per share. This was higher than $105.7 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $959.7 million. This was up from $931.6 million last year.



Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:



