MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- AtmanCo Inc. ("AtmanCo" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ATW) announces its quarter results ending June 30, 2017.

Highlights of the second quarter:

-- Revenues up by $2.8m from last year to reach $3.1m. -- Revenues up by $354k or 13% from previous quarter. -- Order book of $11.1m, up by $10.4m from last year and by $1.7m from previous quarter. -- EBITDA (operating income) up by $127k from last year and by $262k from previous quarter. -- Net income of $158k, up by $441k from last year and by $729k from previous quarter. -- Cash flows from operations of $109k, up by $388k from last year and by $316k from previous quarter. -- Cash position totalled $453k, a $367k increase from previous quarter.

"In the second quarter of 2017, we have completed the integration and harmonization of VoxTel activities into AtmanCo and pursued the development of promising business opportunities for the future.

In line with our business plan of being the leader in products monetization in the telecom industry, we put our efforts to finalize our recently announced acquisition projects of PlusMobile and VuduMobile while we continue to be on the lookout for other potential acquisitions in this fast growing market", said President and CEO of AtmanCo, Michel Guay.

The above data includes a summary of highlights. For further information, please consult the Corporation's interim consolidated financial statement as well as the Management Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 at www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. There is a risk that expectations and forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties, which could make actual results differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, no history of profitability, future financing, intellectual property and patents, key personnel, competitive marketplace, technology obsolescence, share price volatility and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings. While AtmanCo anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, AtmanCo specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward looking statements, unless obligated to do so by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company are available on SEDAR www.sedar.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services provider (as per meaning assigned to this term in TSX Venture Exchange's policies) bear no liability as to the relevance or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ATMANCO

AtmanCo (TSX VENTURE: ATW) is a leader in information technology in the telecom industry, owner of several web platforms including VoxTel, Quebec Rencontres, Atman and Bloomed. VoxTel offers various interactive landline and mobile phone solutions, as well as carrier billing and SMS features. Quebec Rencontres is a web and mobile social network application catered to building serious and sustainable relationships. Atman and its APIs enable companies to optimize their human capital. Bloomed is a cloud-based platform to manage data (smart data) on consumers and their behaviors, which is developed for marketing agencies and their campaigns for the consumer and corporate markets.

