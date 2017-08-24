

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate held steady in July, after falling in the previous five months, figures from the Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The registered jobless rate came in at 7.1 percent July, the same rate as in June. Meanwhile,economists had expected the rate to fall further to 7.0 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 1.14 million in July from 1.15 million in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 1.36 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX