PODWERKS Finalizes Vietnamese Container Manufacturing Agreement

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / Santo Mining Corp. dba PODWERKS (the "Company"), (OTC PINK:SANP) announces its has finalized an agreement with An Nguyen Container Company in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to be our new manufacture our PODWERKS grow containers.

Franjose Yglesias "Chief Executive Officer" CEO of PODWERKS stated; "As China's economy continues to grow, so has its labor and manufacturing cost, to maintain an aggressive operational cost we have moved the development of our grow containers to the City of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam." "Vietnam is fast becoming the new manufacturing hub of Asia and the world." "We believe with this new alliance we will increase productivity, quality and the bottom line, which we will pass on to our clients."

About An Nguyen Container (www.annguyencontainer.com)

An Nguyen Co., Ltd is proud of being one of the leading container companies. Currently, our company's container products are more and more known and trusted by our customers, our container products are everywhere, contributing to the overall market share of the container industry. Vietnam.

Established and operated by a team of professional managers with many years of experience in the industry of shipping, container and international logistics, An Nguyen Engineering & Trading Co., Ltd is on the list of manufacturers & Container business and container products have prestige in Vietnam. With the motto: "Sustainable development, prestige - quality - professional foundation".

An Nguyen Engineering Co., Ltd has become a strong brand, one of the leading companies in the container manufacturing industry in Vietnam. Boldly investing in and fully accessing the world's advanced technologies is a way for us to move faster on the path to global economic integration and gradually reaching international standards.

An Nguyen Co., Ltd is always proud of being one of the suppliers of high quality container, beautiful model, variety of type, reasonable price, prestige, good service and especially delivery. Goods on schedule as agreed.

The products are trading of An Nguyen Engineering Services Company Limited :

- Cold containers (20 ', 40', aluminum, iron, ...)

- Dry containers (20 ', 40'dc, 40' hc, 45 ', ...)

- Specialized containers (open top, flatrack, tank, ...)

- Office containers

- Container works

- Warehouse containers

- Specialized containers (conveying bran, agricultural products, scrap ...)

- ...

In addition, the company also provides products and support services:

- Agents & freight forwarders for shipping companies (bulk vessels)

- Transportation & Forwarding (Sea, Road)

- Trading in materials and equipment for container repair

"Prestige - quality - professional" is the motto of operation and also the strong commitment of the company to customers in the process of development cooperation.

All information, please contact us directly for a dedicated consultation.



About PODWERKS (www.podwerks.com)

PODWERKS is a co-working space for cannabis entrepreneurs in the United States, providing the necessary framework to grow, market, and sell all cannabis related products. Our aim is to create a sustainable and community driven workspace by providing an affordable, scalable and a safe business environment for our tenants. All Podwerks spaces will feature three types of pods:

1-Growing pods o Nursery, Production and Drying

2-Office Space pods o Desk space, Wi-Fi, printers, copy machines, meeting rooms

3-Retail Space pods o Coffee Shop, Hardware Supply Shop, Co-op Shop

PODWERKS spaces will be located in urban designated zones permitting the commercial cultivation, and sales of cannabis related products. Each site will have an average of ten modified steel shipping container pods with an onsite manager overseeing day-to-day operations. Working with local and state agencies, Podwerks container pods will comply with all building code requirements to ensure the safety of our tenants. Community is an essential part to Podwerks mission of Grow for Life. PODWERKS tenants can benefit from a series of social and professional events designed to foster collaboration and create a strong and expansive community. Some of these events will include speaker series, investor panels and local governments outreach, among others.

PODWERKS is a division of Santo Mining Corp, a publically traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market. It currently trades under the ticker symbol SANP.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

