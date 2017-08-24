sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited: ITCL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited advises that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting can be found on our website at http://www.itcl.bm/ (http://www.itcl.bm/) and attached to this press release. The Company's Annual Report for 2016 will be available on the website prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 24, 2017

ITCL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017 (http://hugin.info/138953/R/2128781/813160.pdf)


