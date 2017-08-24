Independent Tankers Corporation Limited: ITCL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

Independent Tankers Corporation Limited advises that its 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 22, 2017. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting can be found on our website at http://www.itcl.bm/ (http://www.itcl.bm/) and attached to this press release. The Company's Annual Report for 2016 will be available on the website prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 24, 2017

ITCL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017 (http://hugin.info/138953/R/2128781/813160.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Independent Tankers Corporation Limited via Globenewswire

