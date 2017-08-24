XNT Limited: Exante launches XAI, the world's first altcoin fund

EXANTE, the European fintech firm that made history in 2012 by launching the world's first Bitcoin hedge fund, is once again shaking up the investment industry. Today the Malta-headquartered company launched a dedicated altcoin index, XAI, which reflects the dynamics of the altcoin world (all cryptocurrencies minus Bitcoin). The XAI-Fund, which is available to EXANTE clients immediately, follows the index, to profit from the rise in prices of most altcoins in an easy safe and regulated way. The XAI index is made up of nearly all available popular alternative cryptocurrencies.

Anatoliy Knyazev, co-founder of EXANTE elaborated: 'Just a couple of weeks ago we launched separate funds for Ripple, Ethereum. Monero, Zcash and Litecoin - which was a huge success. We did notice an additional demand from clients who don't have the time or the technological means to deep-dive and analyze each currency separately - but do want to profit from the bullish altcoin markets. XAI is the solution to that problem.'

EXANTE clients can trade XAI fund shares are regular exchange traded instruments and they are accessible via the general trading platform. This platform gives traders direct access to more than 50 thousand financial products and nearly all financial markets. Trading in these products, is regulated by the MFSA and audited by KPMG, adding a layer of security normally missing from the unregulated cryptocurrency market.

Besides the aforementioned altcoins, the XAI-index also tracks Ethereum Classic. 'We decided to leave out Bitcoin,' said Knyazev, 'since it has less fat left on its bone. Ripple and Monero, for example, nearly doubled in value recently. That's what makes investing in the XAI fund so interesting and exciting.'

EXANTE is a European investment company established in 2011. Its headquarters are located in St Julian's, Malta. EXANTE is licensed to provide financial services, including trading and investment. The company works with a wide range of products and services - from solutions for retail clients, to tailored offerings for institutional counterparts. Its full-scale trading tool is accessible from desktops, web browsers and mobile applications. EXANTE provides online trading access to over 50 markets worldwide. Clients can invest in more than 50.000 financial instruments. www.exante.eu (http://www.exante.eu)

