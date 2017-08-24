Kamux Oyj: Kamux Oyj: Kamux Corporation's Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2017

Kamux Corporation Half Year Financial Report August 24, 2017 13:00

Kamux Corporation's Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2017

Kamux's profitable growth continued in line with strategy

Second quarter in brief

- The number of cars sold increased by 6.7 % to 9,882 cars (4-6/2016: 9,258)

- Revenue increased by 5.7 %, totaling EUR 109.2 million (103.3)

- Gross profit increased by 4.4 % to EUR 13.0 million (12.4) or 11.9 % (12.0) of revenue

- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 6.2 % to EUR 4.5 million (4.8), or 4.1 % (4.6) of revenue

- Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 13.5 % to EUR 3.5 million (4.0), or 3.2 % (3.9) of revenue

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.06 (0.08)

- Sweden's operating profit (EBIT) increased to EUR 0.0 million (-0.2), or 0.2 % (-1.1) of revenue

- Kamux listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki main market in May 2017

January-June in brief

- The number of cars sold increased by 10.1 % to 19,580 cars (1-6/2016: 17,781)

- Revenue increased by 9.0 %, totaling EUR 218.4 million (200.3)

- Gross profit increased by 4.9 % to EUR 25.5 million (24.3) or 11.7 % (12.2) of revenue

- Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 0.6% to EUR 9.1 million (9.2), or 4.2 % (4.6) of revenue

- Operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 13.5 % to EUR 6.9 million (8.0), or 3.2 % (4.0) of revenue

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.13 (0.15)

CEO Juha Kalliokoski:

"Kamux continued to execute its strategy of profitable growth and internationalization. I am especially pleased with our development in Sweden, which turned positive during the second quarter. We focused on developing our processes in Sweden during the first half and our positive development there shows that our actions have been effective and we are on the right path.

In Germany we continued our very strong growth, which proves that our concepts works also in Germany's used car market. In Germany we continued to focus on the Kamux way of working.

Our operating environment in Finland was challenging during the first half. This was due to the uncertainty caused by the road transport report published by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and increase in used car inventory levels, which put pressure on prices. Taking this into account, our performance in Finland during the second quarter was satisfactory. Revenue from integrated services continued to grow during the second quarter.

We continued to expand our showroom network during the second quarter. In May, we opened new showrooms in Espoo Koskelo and Iisalmi, both in Finland. In June we opened an extension to our showroom in Örebro, Sweden. We also aim to strengthen our organization further particularly in the areas of digital and international.

A major milestone during the second quarter was our listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The objective of the listing was to support Kamux's growth strategy and international expansion, as well as increase Kamux's visibility in Finland and abroad. Our aim is to become the leading used car retailer in Europe and the listing supports Kamux's journey there."

Outlook and financial targets

Kamux does not provide a short term outlook. In the medium term, the company's targets are to increase revenue to at least EUR 700 million in 2019 and the operating profit margin of 4-5 % in 2019 and at least 5 % in the long term.

Key figures

EUR million 4-6/



2017 4-6/



2016 Change, % 1-6/



2017 1-6/



2016 Change, % 1-12/



2016 Revenue 109.2 103.3 5.7 % 218.4 200.3 9.0 % 404.8 Gross profit 13.0 12.4 4.4 % 25.5 24.3 4.9 % 49.2 as percentage of revenue, % 11.9 % 12.0 % 11.7 % 12.2 % 12.2 % Operating profit (EBIT) 3.5 4.0 -13.5 % 6.9 8.0 -13.5 % 15.7 as percentage of revenue, % 3.2 % 3.9 % 3.2 % 4.0 % 3.9 % Adjusted operating profit* 4.5 4.8 -6.2 % 9.1 9.2 -0.6 % 18.0 as percentage of revenue, % 4.1 % 4.6 % 4.2 % 4.6 % 4.4 % Revenue from integrated services 5.6 4.9 14.4 % 11.0 9.0 21.9 % 19.3 as percentage of revenue, % 5.1 % 4.7 % 5.0 % 4.5 % 4.8 % Number of cars sold 9,882 9,258 6.7 % 19,580 17,781 10.1 % 36,290 Gross profit per sold car, EUR 1,314 1,344 -2.2 % 1,304 1,369 -4.8 % 1,357 Sales growth of like-for-like showrooms, % -11.6 % 26.9 % -9.3 % 26.8 % 12.2 % Net debt 11.8 25.9 -54.6 % 30.9 Inventories 52.6 41.6 26.4 % 47.9 Inventory turnover, days 46.0 39.0 18.0 % 43.1 Capital expenditures 0.2 0.4 -46.7 % 0.6 0.6 -2.4 % 2.1 Average number of employees during the period 407 356 14.3 % 343 Return on equity (ROE), % 26.1 % 56.9 % 43.8 % Return on capital employed (ROI), % 16.1 % 25.6 % 22.5 % Equity ratio, % 53.7 % 35.9 % 36.9 % Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.06 0.08 -18.7 % 0.13 0.15 -14.9 % 0.29

* Operating profit adjusted for the costs related to the initial public offering, special items related to strategy planning, strategy implementation and geographical expansion, totaling EUR 1.0 million for the second quarter of 2017 (4-6/2016: EUR 0.8 million) and totaling EUR 2.2 million for 1-6/2017 (1-6/2016: EUR 1.2 million).

Publication schedule for financial reporting in 2017

Kamux will publish its financial reports in 2017 as follows:

Interim report for January-September 2017 on Thursday November 23, 2017.

In Hämeenlinna on August 24, 2017

Kamux Corporation

The Board of Directors

Appendix:

