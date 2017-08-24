North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. reports second quarter 2017 result

Highlights for the second quarter Revenues of $61.7 million. Operating loss of $40.1 million. EBITDA of $13.9 million. Economic Utilization of 96%. Net loss of $59.1 million and net loss attributable to shareholders of $62.3 million. The loss per share was $2.59.

Financial highlights

Second quarter 2017 results

Revenues were $61.7 million (1Q17: $72.6 million). The primary reason for the decrease is due to lower dayrates on the West Elara and West Linus. This is partly offset by the West Phoenix commencing operations in February 2017.

Operating loss was $40.1 million, (1Q17: operating loss of $24.5 million). The increased loss is primarily due to the reduced dayrates on the West Elara and West Linus, in addition to higher general and administrative expenses of $5.6 million primarily due to advisory fees related to the ongoing restructuring.

Net financial items were an expense of $33.0 million (1Q17: $28.5 million). The increase is driven by higher foreign exchange losses due to strengthening of NOK against the USD offset by a higher gain on derivative financial instruments.

Net loss for the second quarter was $59.1 million (1Q17: loss of $52.9 million) and net loss attributable to shareholders was $62.3 million (1Q17: loss $56.4 million). The resulting basic loss per share for the second quarter was $2.59.

Balance sheet as at June 30, 2017

As at June 30, 2017, total assets decreased to $2,714.6 million (1Q17: $2,795.5 million).

Total current assets decreased to $82.9 million (1Q17: $108.4 million). The decrease was mainly due to the fall in cash balances following repayments of long term debt, as noted below.

Total non-current assets decreased to $2,631.7 million (1Q17: $2,687.1 million). The decrease was mainly due to depreciation on drilling units.

Total current liabilities decreased to $1,204.8 million (1Q17: $1,211.9 million). The decrease is primarily due to the draw down of revolving credit facility with Seadrill in the quarter partly offset by repayments of debt on the $2 billion credit facility.

Total non-current liabilities decreased to $1,241.3 million (1Q17: $1,254.6 million). The decrease is primarily attributable to pension payments, settlements of related party balances and normal deferred revenues amortization.

Total interest bearing debt, including related party debt and net of debt issuance costs, increased to $2,243.4 million (1Q17: $2,229.9 million) during the quarter. This reflects normal quarterly repayments and a net drawn down of the revolving credit facility with Seadrill.

Total equity was $268.5 million (1Q17: $329.0 million), reflecting the net loss for the quarter of $59.1 million.

Cash flow

As at June 30, 2017, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $21.6 million (1Q17: $42.9 million).

For the six-month period ending June 30, 2017, net cash used in operating activities was $6.5 million (2Q16: provided by $35.8 million). Net cash provided by investing activities amounted to $1.3 million (2Q16: $0.4 million), and net cash used in financing activities was $41.6 million (2Q16: $111.2 million).