Vaisala Oyj: Change in Vaisala Corporation's own shares and number of shares

Vaisala Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

August 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm EEST



Change in Vaisala Corporation's own shares and number of shares

Vaisala Corporation's General Meeting, held on March 28, 2017 decided, that regarding the shares entered in the Vaisala joint book-entry account, the right to shares incorporated in the book-entry system and the rights such shares carry are forfeited, and authorized the Board of Directors to take all actions required by said decision after June 30, 2017. The forfeiture of shareholder rights concerned shares that were in the joint book-entry account, i.e. 4,820 shares of which 4,800 were series A shares and 20 series K shares.

Vaisala's Board of Directors decided on July 20, 2017, that the shares entered in the Vaisala joint book-entry account will become own shares of Vaisala, and that the above-mentioned 20 series K shares will be converted to series A shares. This conversion was registered into the Trade Register today, on August 24, 2017. Consequently, Vaisala has 18,218,364 shares, of which 3,389,331 are series K shares and 14,829,033 are series A shares. Hence, Vaisala holds a total of 372,364 Company's series A shares, which represent 2.5% of all series A shares and 2.0% of all shares.

For more information, please contact

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Vaisala Corporation

