Global $2.15 Billion Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025

The "Global Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $2152.61 million by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are enabling mass multiple updates of device configurations, perform discovery and support inventory asset management through integrations with other data sources, senior enterprise it management will likely be more interested in NCCM's compliance reporting and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Deployment Mode, market is divided into on-demand and on-premise. Component segment is divided into services and software.



On the basis of Application, market is segmented into bfsi, education, energy, government, healthcare,it &telecom and other applications. End User market is fragmented into enterprise and small medium enterprise.



