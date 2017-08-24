

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $171.6 million, or $1.51 per share. This was down from $217.2 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.75 billion. This was down from $1.82 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $171.6 Mln. vs. $217.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.0% -EPS (Q1): $1.51 vs. $1.86 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q1): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $7.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX