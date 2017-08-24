

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Existing Homes Sales and Jobless claims are the major economic announcement on Thursday. The early signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are all in the green territory.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 28 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 12 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow slid 87.80 points or 0.4 percent to 21,812.09, the Nasdaq dipped 19.07 points or 0.3 percent to 6,278.41 and the S&P 500 fell 8.47 points or 0.4 percent to 2,444.04.



On the economic front, Jobless claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 237K, compared to 232K in the last week.



Existing Home Sales for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.565 million, up from 5.520 million a year ago.



Two-year, five-year and seven-year Treasury note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET. Five year Treasury's inflation-indexed securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 1.00 pm ET.



Fed balance sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The prior year level was $4.463 trillion.



Money Supply for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $7.3 billion.



In the corporate sector, Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) reported a decline in third quarter earnings to $182.51 million, or $0.34 per share from $195.65 million, or $0.36 per share a year ago. The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.9 percent to $2.21 billion. This was down from $2.30 billion last year.



Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) reported second quarter net income attributable to $85.2 million from $81.9 million a year ago. Sales for the quarter increased to $1.399 billion from $1.373 billion in the prior year.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese shares fell the most in two weeks as investors booked profits. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 16.19 points or 0.49 percent to 3,271.51 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 116.93 points or 0.43 percent at 27,518.60.



Japanese shares hit a 3-1/2-month low. The Nikkei average shed 80.87 points or 0.42 percent to 19,353.77 while the broader Topix index closed 0.49 percent lower at 1,592.20.



Australian shares closed marginally higher after solid earnings from the likes of South32 and Santos. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 8.30 points or 0.14 percent to 5,745.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 9 points or 0.16 percent at 5,801.70.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 18.15 points or 0.35 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 47.14 points or 0.39 percent.



FTSDE 100 of England is adding 28.99 points or 0.39 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 4.87 points or 0.05 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is up 0.48 percent.



