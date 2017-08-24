TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BKD)(OTC PINK: BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to report that more than 1.2 million unique viewers tuned into GIVEMESPORT's live coverage of the PGA Championship, which concluded at Quail Hollow on August 13.

The Championship was live-streamed by GIVEMESPORT on Facebook Live for the first time, delivering a total of 1.34 million video streams in the UK and Ireland.

GIVEMESPORT Chief Commercial Officer Jae Chalfin said: "We're delighted to have brought a new younger audience to this amazing sporting championship, which was watched on our platform by more than half a million people 18 to 34 years old.

Almost half the audience were between 18 and 34 years old, with a heavily male skew. This is significantly younger than traditional TV audiences for the sport, bringing an exciting potential for sports to find a younger audience. In the US, the average PGA Tour viewer is 64 years old. (1)

More than 218,000 UK and Ireland viewers tuned in for more than 30 seconds (Comparable to BARB TV viewing metrics), with an average viewing time in this segment of 4 minutes and 39 seconds.

GIVEMESPORT Chief Commercial Officer Jae Chalfin continued, "I strongly believe that Facebook Live gives us an OTT platform to bring major sport to an always-on audience that complements TV and broadens the audience footprint for sports bodies an innovative way.

We are confident that our audience potential gives us an opportunity not only to bring existing championships like PGA Golf to our audience, but also allows us to innovate on new forms of sporting content.

Over the same weekend that we broadcasted the PGA Golf Championship, around a quarter of a million viewers tuned into the eSports Livestream from Silverstone, the first round of our partnership with McLaren to find the World's Fastest Gamer. With the right content, the right audience and the right platform, sports rights are ripe for reinvention."

(1) Source: Sports Business Daily sportsbusinessdaily.com/Journal/Issues/2017/06/05/Research-and-Ratings/Viewership-trends.aspx

About Breaking Data Corp: breakingdatacorp.com

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

About GIVEMESPORT: givemesport.com

GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/GiveMeSport

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements - Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Breaking Data Corp.

David Berman

CFO

905-761-9200

davidb@breakingdatacorp.com



Nick Thain

CEO

nick@breakingdatacorp.com



