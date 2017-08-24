Researchers at the UK's Exeter University have created solar cell-embedded glass bricks, which in addition to generating electricity let in natural light and provide thermal insulation.

Just months after the debut of Tesla's long-awaited Solar Roof tiles, which it has begun installing on the homes of its employees, a group of researchers from the University of Exeter have come up with another BIPV solution - a glass block, which can be incorporated into the fabric of a building, replacing traditional brick and mortar, and is designed to collect solar energy and convert it to electricity.

The block, called Solar Squared, has intelligent optics that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...