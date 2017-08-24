

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Thursday said it has lowered the midpoint of its full-year fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance range by approximately 1 percent.



Adjusted earnings per share for the year is now expected to range from $7.75 to $7.95, compared to previous estimate of $7.85 - $8.05.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.97 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales are expected to be down slightly compared to the prior year.



The company attributed the revision in forecast to lower than anticipated results in the first quarter and lower pricing for the remainder of the fiscal year, primarily attributed to U.S. Retail Coffee.



The guidance excludes any potential impact from deal to acquire the Wesson oil brand from Conagra Brands, Inc., which is pending regulatory approval.



For the first quarter, net income declined 25 percent to $126.8 million from last year's $170 million. This decline was mostly anticipated due to planned increases in marketing expense and commodity costs.



Net income per share decreased 23 percent to $1.12 from $1.46 last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.51, compared to $1.86 a year ago.



Net sales decreased 4 percent to $1.75 billion from $1.82 billion a year ago, reflecting declines within the U.S. Retail Consumer Foods and U.S. Retail Coffee segments.



Analysts expected earnings of $1.62 per share on sales of $1.81 billion for the quarter.



Operating income fell 20 percent and adjusted operating income declined 17 percent.



Mark Smucker, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'While our first quarter results fell slightly short of our projections, primarily driven by lower than anticipated volume for Folgers roast and ground coffee, we have taken actions to improve our competitive positioning for Folgers. As a result, volume trends are improving.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX