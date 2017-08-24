Today, on 24 August, Inbank's subsidiary Inbank Technologies OÜ sold 30% holding in the company Veriff OÜ. The holding of Inbank Technologies in Veriff OÜ is 29,37% following the transactions.



The 30% holding was purchased by enterprises Kei Aar OÜ (acquired 15%), Wiser Financial Advisors OÜ (7.5%) and Hillstead Capital OÜ (7.5%).



After the transaction, the majority holders of Veriff OÜ are Mobi Solutions OÜ (34.63%), Inbank Technologies OÜ (29.37%) and Kei Aar OÜ (15%).



Veriff OÜ is a provider of web identity verification solutions and was established in 2015. Its best known clients include Uber, Inbank and LHV.