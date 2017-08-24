

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $235.4 million, or $0.99 per share. This was up from $170.2 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $5.28 billion. This was up from $5.00 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $235.4 Mln. vs. $170.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.99 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $5.28 Bln vs. $5.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 - $0.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.20 - $5.29 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.44 - $4.60 Full year revenue guidance: $22.07 - $22.28 Bln



