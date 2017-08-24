

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said that Qualcomm River Holdings B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm, has extended the offering period of its cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI).



The tender offer is now scheduled to expire on September 22, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement.



American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Qualcomm River Holdings B.V. that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 23, 2017, the last business day prior to the announcement of the extension of the offer, 23.48 million NXP common shares (excluding 18,439 shares tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures that have not yet been delivered in settlement or satisfaction of such guarantee), representing approximately 6.9% of the outstanding NXP common shares, have been validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2017.



