sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,85 Euro		+3,234
+5,16 %
WKN: A0NFQC ISIN: US2567461080 Ticker-Symbol: DT3 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,16
70,02
15:10
69,37
69,81
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLLAR TREE INC65,85+5,16 %