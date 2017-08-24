IRVING, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- (OTCQB: DYNR) - DynaResource, Inc. ("DynaUSA", and "the Company"), a minerals investment, management, exploration and development company based in Irving, Texas, with a current focus on the test mining and pilot milling operations at the San Jose de Gracia high grade gold project in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico ("SJG"), is pleased to announce that the Company has received proceeds in the amount of $ 2.5 M USD following the exercise of 1 Million outstanding options at a price of $2.50 per share. The option exercise was completed and funded on August 22, 2017 (the "DR $2.50 Exercise"). A summary of the DR $ 2.50 Exercise is set forth below:

1. DynaUSA received the exercise of outstanding options to acquire 1 M common shares, and in doing so has sold 1 M common shares of the Company, issued under Regulation D, at a price per share of $2.50; 2. DynaUSA received option exercise proceeds in the amount of $ 2.5 M USD; 3. Subsequent to the DR $2.50 Exercise, DynaUSA reports a total of 17,722,825 Common Shares Outstanding;

Mr. K.D. Diepholz, Chairman/CEO of DynaUSA said: "I am pleased to receive the continued confidence and support from individual shareholders of the Company. The DR $2.50 Exercise continues our Company tradition of financing activities through the support of private equity. The proceeds from the DR $2.50 Exercise will support the ongoing expansion of the test mining and pilot milling operations being carried out by Mineras de DynaResource, SA de CV., the exclusive Operator at San Jose de Gracia ("DynaMineras"). DynaMineras, owned 100% by DynaUSA, projects the increase of outputs from the mine and mill in Q4 2017. I will look forward to reporting the results of expanded operations by DynaMineras at SJG."

Mr. Eduardo Luna, Executive Advisor for DynaMineras at SJG, and a member of DynaUSA's Board of Directors said: "I would like to thank the DynaUSA shareholders for their continued confidence and support. I am anxious to utilize this capital support in order to inject additional energies into our expansion activities and in order to fast track our expansion plans at SJG. I believe we will accomplish substantial results at SJG, and I'm looking forward to leading a team of managers and operators towards our target of building San Jose de Gracia into a world class, multi-million ounce gold asset."

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This News release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to future financial or operating performance may be deemed "forward-looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that DynaResource expects to occur, are "forward-looking information". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of DynaResource. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to DynaResource. In some cases forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Certain assumptions have been made regarding the Company's plans at the San Jose de Gracia property. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of DynaResource and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such factors include, without limitation: capital requirements, fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of the United States and México; price volatility in the spot and forward markets for commodities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated reserves and resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; changes in national and local governments in any country which DynaResource currently or may in the future carry on business; taxation; controls; regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which DynaResource does or may carry on business; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; competition; loss of key employees; additional funding requirements; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents; labor disputes; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks) as well as those risks referenced in the Annual Report for DynaResource available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results and future events could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements. Although DynaResource believes that the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking information. DynaResource expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

