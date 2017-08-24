Global Anti-static Packaging Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Product Type, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Anti-static Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on development of smart cities and growing demand for anti-static devices.

Based on Product Type, the market is categorized into peanuts, polybags, antistatic stretch wrap, foam, bubble bags, antistatic tape and polytubing. Depending on the End User the market is segmented by consumer electronics, automotive, health and instrumentation, communication network infrastructure, computer peripherals and aerospace and defense.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Increasing focus on development of smart cities

Growing demand for anti-static devices

Advance Packaging

Dakla Pack

Desco Industries Inc.

Dou Yee

Edco Supply Corporation

Kao Chia

MK Master

Miller packaging

Pall Corporation

Polyplus Packaging

TIP Corporation

1 Market Outline

4 Anti-static Packaging Market, By Product Type



5 Anti-static Packaging Market, By End User



6 Anti-static Packaging Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



