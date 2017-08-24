Global Anti-static Packaging Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Product Type, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Anti-static Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Anti-static Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on development of smart cities and growing demand for anti-static devices.
Based on Product Type, the market is categorized into peanuts, polybags, antistatic stretch wrap, foam, bubble bags, antistatic tape and polytubing. Depending on the End User the market is segmented by consumer electronics, automotive, health and instrumentation, communication network infrastructure, computer peripherals and aerospace and defense.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Trends:
- Increasing focus on development of smart cities
- Growing demand for anti-static devices
- Recent technological developments in anti-static packaging
Companies Mentioned
- Advance Packaging
- Dakla Pack
- Desco Industries Inc.
- Dou Yee
- Edco Supply Corporation
- Kao Chia
- MK Master
- Miller packaging
- Pall Corporation
- Polyplus Packaging
- TIP Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Anti-static Packaging Market, By Product Type
5 Anti-static Packaging Market, By End User
6 Anti-static Packaging Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
