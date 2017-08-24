TECNO Mobile Gives African Youngsters the Opportunity to Play as Premier League Superstars

MANCHESTER, England, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile, has today launched a new experiential initiative which will see 13 youngsters from across Africa spend a week enjoying the very best in coaching with Manchester City Football Club.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548570/TECNO_Mobile.jpg )



The Blue Squad scheme, announced today at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, will see the youngsters train at City Football Academy for a week.

Coaches from City Football Schools will be delivering fun and engaging lessons to the youngsters, using the Manchester City football know-how and methodology. The sessions will focus on specific areas of the City Play curriculum, using the examples of current City players, such as Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, to challenge players to master the ball, play with style and dominate the game.

The participants, aged 12-15, are from a wide range of African countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt.

As one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide, TECNO Mobile is committed to the African market and community. Having launched in the region more than a decade ago, TECNO has grown rapidly through a deep understanding of the real needs of African consumers, providing several product developments to ensure users get the most out of their phones.

Through this depth of knowledge in Africa, TECNO has made an ongoing commitment to provide wider community initiatives, with the Blue Squad the latest example of this. Plans are also in development to repeat the initiative annually and give more African youngsters the opportunity to experience playing at one of the world's best football clubs.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, said: "Sport is a great way to provide new experiences and build communities and we are thrilled to be able to give youngsters from across Africa the chance to enjoy the beautiful game at its very best.

"For more than a decade, TECNO Mobile has been committed to Africa, and we are always looking for new ways to cater for our loyal customer base on the continent. Blue Squad provides the perfect opportunity to give something back."

Gavin Rhodes, Head of City Football Schools, commented: "City Football Schools are committed to providing young people with access to cutting edge training and performance expertise both on and off the pitch.

"We are delighted to support initiatives like the Blue Squad that are enriching the lives of young people around the world and we're looking forward to welcoming the youngsters to City Football Academy."

TECNO Mobile is a premium mobile phone brand of Transsion Holdings. The firm has the largest market share in the Sub-Saharan African phone industry and now operates in more than 40 countries globally.

Last year the firm announced a global multi-year partnership as Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City.

About TECNO Mobile

Born in 2006, TECNO Mobile is a premium brand from TRANSSION HOLDINGS. As the first dual-SIM brand in Africa, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-art technologies into localized products under the guideline "Think Globally, Act Locally". Since inception, TECNO has spread its presence in more than 40 countries across the world. Its product portfolio comprises smartphones, feature phones and tablets. As a fast-growing international brand, TECNO has achieved accumulative sales volume of 120 million units. It is one of the top three mobile brands in Africa and a global major player in industry. For more information please visit:http://www.tecno-mobile.com

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club whose roots began in East Manchester in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners' Cup, four League Championship titles, including two Premier League titles, and five FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of four teams comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F-Marinos among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and Champions' League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a world-leading first team training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit:http://www.mancity.com

