Former Citrix GetGo, Aerohive Networks and Blue Coat Systems CFO Joins as Company Accelerates its Growth



SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-08-24 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, the leading Cloud ERP for the new services economy, today announced the appointment of Gordy Brooks as Chief Financial Officer. Brooks, former Citrix GetGo and Aerohive Networks CFO, will help guide the company's aggressive growth strategy.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21f397ac-ec05-44fd-a41e-08de1 7c4a98e



Brooks' appointment comes at a time where FinancialForce is thriving and rapidly accelerating the growth and expansion of its business, as well as its technology innovation efforts. Earlier this year, the company announced it had reached the $100 million annual revenue run rate milestone. Today's news follows other significant additions to FinancialForce's leadership team in 2017 including CMO Fred Studer, formerly in the same role at NetSuite, and CEO Tod Nielsen, a former Salesforce senior executive.



"Gordy is one of the top CFOs in the industry, and will be an extremely valuable addition to the team as the company continues on an exciting, and rapid growth trajectory," said FinancialForce CEO, Tod Nielsen. "His breadth of experience in leading companies through both growth and various stages of capital development - including a successful IPO - is perfectly suited to help FinancialForce achieve and exceed its goals."



According to research from GigaOm, the rate of change in the services economy has become very steep, with 78.3% stating business conditions are changing quickly. Additionally, 52% of professionals said that over the past year it has become harder to run a services business. In order to adapt and thrive in line with these changes, companies must redefine strategies, adapt to changing business models and approach customer engagement differently. Brooks' hire reflects FinancialForce's goals to dominate the cloud ERP market, help customers succeed in the new services economy, and accelerate growth globally.



Brooks joins FinancialForce with more than two decades of senior financial leadership experience at notable companies, including as CFO of public company Blue Coat Systems, and in senior finance positions at VMWare and BEA Systems. Most recently as CFO of Citrix GetGo, he was responsible for helping to orchestrate the spin-out from Citrix of the GoTo SaaS product division and successful merger with LogMeIn (LOGM). As CFO at Aerohive Networks, Brooks built the finance, accounting, and enterprise IT functions to public company readiness, and he led the company through a successful IPO. Brooks has also held finance positions at other leading and innovative technology companies, including Microsoft and WebTV Networks. Brooks is a Silicon Valley native, and he started his career in the Palo Alto office of Ernst and Young.



"Over the course of my career I've had incredible opportunities to help build, grow, and scale technology companies with the potential and ability to disrupt their respective industries," said Gordy Brooks, CFO, FinancialForce. "FinancialForce has a phenomenal opportunity in the Cloud ERP market, and it's an exciting time to be joining the company. I look forward to playing an integral role in the company's continued growth and working with Tod and the leadership team to take the Company to the next level of development."



About FinancialForce FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.



Media Contact: Allie Rosenberg FinancialForce arosenberg@financialforce.com



Julie Walsh FinancialForce jwalsh@financialforce.com



Bill Rundle Highwire PR for FinancialForce 415.990.3348 billr@highwirepr.com