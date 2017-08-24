Teleste Introduces a Dense QAM Module to the Luminato Headend Platform at IBC2017

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste introduces a 24 QAM module to the company's Luminato headend platform at IBC2017. The dense QAM module provides a very compact edge QAM platform for Cable TV operators, allowing up to 144 QAM channels in one RU Luminato chassis. High-quality QAM modulation with agile up-conversion provides smooth broadcast delivery over an HFC network and ensures the availability of high-performing video services for years to come.

Please, visit us at IBC2017 to find out more about our Luminato headend and the new module. The show will take place 15 to 19 September in Amsterdam, RAI, and you will find us at stand 5.B68. For more information about our show offering, please also visit www.teleste.com/ibc2017.

The dense QAM module in a nutshell:

High-density modulation with 24 QAM channels

1200 Mbps payload

Flexible channel allocation fits any of the six Luminato slots

24 independent multiplexers

Reliable and fully integrated Teleste Luminato headend platform

The new module is part of the Teleste Luminato headend platform, designed to offer you easy and flexible options for content reception and live content processing.

The Luminato gives you freedom in application design and allows you to develop services that fulfill your customers' expectations of an attractive and entertaining TV experience. Due to its modular structure, the platform is able to support any combination of the available modules, and it enables you to adjust the service according to your specific needs.

The fully integrated Luminato platform is trusted by cable TV operators and telcos as well as hospitality service providers of varying sizes and feature demands. Out of all the devices sent out from our factory, less than 0.3% have ever needed any hardware repair, which proves the platform's long lifetime and high reliability.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industryexperience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2016, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 260 millionand the company employed over 1500 people. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

Inquiries:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications

+358 2 2605 611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com