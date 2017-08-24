FT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 --PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is delighted to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., has delivered yet another considerable increase in revenues month over month. For the month of July 2017, it achieved record breaking revenues of $1,459,137, which exceeded its June 2017 results by more than 30%.

"We are very pleased with how the numbers have continued to gain over the summer. We are consistently setting new sales records month after month and are excited to be able to report this type of continuing growth. We have taken our marketing efforts seriously. A commitment that is surely being revealed in the ongoing sales numbers," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc.

The Company recently reported that, based on earlier filed financial statements with OTC Markets, PotNetwork Holding Inc. is on track to exceed its projections set forth for 2017. With reported revenues of $5,077,625 for the first 6 months of fiscal 2017, and a net profit of $369,237, the Company concluded the first half of 2017 with a positive net cash flow of $395,009.

About Diamond CBD: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils, and Sunrise Auto Mall, Inc.

