Global E-Prescription Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.5% by 2025: Growing Number of Rural & Urban Clinics

The "Global E-Prescription Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global E-Prescription Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 21.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.12 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are implementation of electronic health record system, there are a growing number of rural and urban clinics, e-prescribing systems can flag potentially deadly prescription errors and drug interactions and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Delivery Mode, market is segmented into on-premise solutions and web & cloud-based solutions. Product is fragmented into integrated system and stand-alone system. By Component, market is divided into hardware, software, and services. End User market segmented into clinics, physicians, and hospitals. Based on Usage Mode, market is divided into pc-based and hand-held device.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key trends:



Implementation of electronic health record system



There are a growing number of rural and urban clinics



E-prescribing systems can flag potentially deadly prescription errors and drug interactions

Companies Mentioned



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Drfirst, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc.

Relayhealth Corporation

Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Greenway Health LLC



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 E-Prescription Market, By Delivery Mode



5 E-Prescription Market, By Product



6 E-Prescription Market, By Component



7 E-Prescription Market, By End User



8 E-Prescription Market, By Usage Mode



9 E-Prescription Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities

11 Leading Companies



