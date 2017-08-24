Global E-Prescription Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.5% by 2025: Growing Number of Rural & Urban Clinics

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global E-Prescription Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global E-Prescription Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 21.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.12 billion by 2025.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are implementation of electronic health record system, there are a growing number of rural and urban clinics, e-prescribing systems can flag potentially deadly prescription errors and drug interactions and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Based on Delivery Mode, market is segmented into on-premise solutions and web & cloud-based solutions. Product is fragmented into integrated system and stand-alone system. By Component, market is divided into hardware, software, and services. End User market segmented into clinics, physicians, and hospitals. Based on Usage Mode, market is divided into pc-based and hand-held device.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key trends:
- Implementation of electronic health record system
- There are a growing number of rural and urban clinics
- E-prescribing systems can flag potentially deadly prescription errors and drug interactions
Companies Mentioned
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Athenahealth, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
- Drfirst, Inc.
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- Quality Systems, Inc.
- Relayhealth Corporation
- Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.
- Practice Fusion, Inc.
- Greenway Health LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 E-Prescription Market, By Delivery Mode
5 E-Prescription Market, By Product
6 E-Prescription Market, By Component
7 E-Prescription Market, By End User
8 E-Prescription Market, By Usage Mode
9 E-Prescription Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58lx6l/global
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716