Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2017) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon") announced today that it is seeing positive results on its Junsen Transue lease well located in the LaVernia Oil field, in the State of Texas.

The Corporation is very pleased to report that the well is currently producing 2 barrels of oil per day at an approximate 10% oil cut as the well continues to recover injected frac fluid. Once that fluid has been recovered, and the well has been producing for a period of time, the Corporation will provide a secondary update including an internal reserve estimate.

The Corporation plans to provide updates on its other well work over efforts, and new wells drilled in the near future when frac fluids have been recovered, production equipment installed, and results obtained.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon Oil Corp., is a Toronto-based Oil Company with a focus on development opportunities in the State of Texas. Advantagewon currently owns two properties in the State of Texas: the Saratoga property located in Hardin County, Texas; and the LaVernia property located in Guadalupe County, Texas.

