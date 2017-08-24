

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) announced Thursday that Italy's markets watchdog CONSOB has made administrative sanctions against Chief Executive Ayman Asfari relating to a past personal dealing in securities of an Italian listed company.



In London, Petrofac shares were losing around 3 percent to trade at 426.70 pence.



In a statement, the oil & gas facilities service provider announced that it has been informed by Asfari of sanctions made against him by the Italian National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange or CONSOB.



The sanctions comprise an administrative fine of 300 thousand euros, a 12-month disqualification from taking up, inter alia, administrative, management or supervisory positions in any Italian listed companies, and an order confiscating property with a value of 385 thousand euros.



CONSOB has alleged and determined that an executive of the Italian company passed inside information to Asfari and that Asfari subsequently acted on that information by trading in the securities of the Italian Company.



Petrofac said Asfari has informed the company that CONSOB's decision was made with no prior notification of the charges against him and he was not given the opportunity to defend himself. He also said that he strongly refutes he was privy to any inside information, and is determined to contest the decision.



Asfari said, 'I was shocked to receive this notification, and I informed the Company as soon as I was made aware. I absolutely reject this decision which was made entirely in my absence, affording me no opportunity to defend myself. I absolutely confirm that no communication ever took place as alleged and I was never in possession of inside information. I have instructed my lawyers to immediately appeal this decision and I am confident it will be overturned.'



Rijnhard van Tets, Petrofac's Chairman, said that the Board fully supports Asfari in his defence against this decision, the steps he is taking to prove that in no way did he act improperly, and his leadership of the Company at this difficult time.



