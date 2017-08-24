NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- AppSwarm, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: SWRM), a technology development and publishing company that also includes incubation acceleration by partnering with app developers, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"Thus far, 2017 has been a year of exceptional corporate growth, marked by restructuring and broadening the Company focus, and expanding our abilities through outstanding management additions and a strategic acquisition. Each piece of this growth allows us to reach immediate revenue growth and our turn to profitability. For the remainder of the year and beyond, we anticipate continued growth and expansion," says Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm. "Effective branding and corporate communications are instrumental to this growth, and we are pleased to utilize NetworkNewsWire's strategies to keep our shareholders and online community up-to-date on our progress."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with AppSwarm, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"AppSwarm competes in the multi-billion-dollar global games market leveraging a unique business plan and well-established and recognized flagship app," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "As the company continues to gain momentum in the mobile app market, we look forward to relaying AppSwarm's initiatives and progress to its shareholder base and the broader investment community."

About AppSwarm

We develop and publish mobile gaming apps, with a focus on accelerating the development of free to play mobile games and fast-track them to market. We partner with game developers through joint ventures, royalty agreements, marketing partnerships, and outright purchases through our publicly-traded company on the OTC Markets, ticker SWRM.

For more information, visit us at http://www.app-swarm.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

