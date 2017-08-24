CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. (TURBO) (OTC PINK: TRBO), has announced signing a Marketing Alliance Memorandum of Agreement with Xinhuanet North America Corp.

Xinhuanet North America Corp. is the subsidiary company of Xinhuanet Co. Ltd., which is a public company whose substantial shareholder is China's Official News Agency, Xinhua News Agency. As the main communication platform of all-media news information products created by Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet releases global news information 24 hours daily in 13 languages reaching 15,000 terminals. Its average daily page views from the desktop browsers exceed 120 million, as well as more than 170 million people daily visiting Xinhuanet via mobile devices. http://www.xinhuanet.com

"This is an exciting milestone for TURBO on the heels of our recent Cultural and Education Exchange Mission to Beijing in May," states William Teitelbaum TURBO's Executive Vice President. "We will work together with Xinhuanet to co-develop, co-produce, share and market media and original programming to broadcasters, networks and buyers here in the U.S., China and beyond."

Lei Yang, President of Xinhuanet North America Corp. based in New York City agrees, "Yes, this is an exciting milestone for Xinhuanet just as it is for TURBO. It's an honor to help TURBO with its initiatives to reach the diverse populations of China, while at the same time, TURBO can help us share beautiful China stories with the world. It's exciting to begin this journey together."

"Bill Teitelbaum leads the TURBO Media teams, the world's greatest storytellers," states Robert Singerman Chairman of TURBO. "Bill has worked on projects from Power Rangers, Hot Wheels, to $-Billion properties including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, and Pink Panther. What's tremendous is that Bill is committed to growing long-term renewable predictable earnings while at the same time, influencing audiences around the world with effective business programs and cutting edge marketing and promotional campaigns. As an Executive Producer and writer, Bill is skilled in all facets of media."

About TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

TURBO is a marketing consulting services company that generates long-term renewable predictable cash flow anywhere in the world. As a result, the focus of the company is to deliver world-class and innovative marketing solutions that are a fusion of marketing, media, digital and info-tainment.

Serving niches from spirits to gaming, digital and social-media, mobility, education and non-profits, health and retail services, producing television and interactive programming to live entertainment events, TURBO helps their clients connect, communicate and collaborate with their respective marketplaces in new and innovative ways.

About Xinhuanet Corporation, Ltd. http://www.xinhuanet.com

Xinhuanet is a comprehensive service-oriented news information portal and the most influential online media in China. It is a public company whose substantial shareholder is Xinhua News Agency, China's official News Agency, which operates more than 170 foreign bureaus worldwide, and maintains 31 bureaus in China -- one for each province.

Xinhuanet North America is solely responsible for the operations of the Xinhuanet in North America. The main business includes news and information services, business and cultural communication events, R & D sales of new technology products, website design and operations, and advertising consulting.

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Robert Singerman

Chairman and CEO

Turbo Global Partners, Inc.

Direct / +1(888) 502-8666

Fax / +1(888) 417-0853

http://www.TurboGlobalPartners.com



