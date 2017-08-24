MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - August 24, 2017) - ZL Technologies, Inc., a leader in unified archiving, eDiscovery, compliance, and analytics for large enterprises, is pleased to announce that Associate General Counsel Linda Sharp has been recognized as a Pioneer in eDiscovery by the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS) and Women in eDiscovery (WiE). Sharp was celebrated for her contributions to the industry on August 16 alongside 27 of her peers in a presentation at the ILTACON 2017 Annual Educational Conference in Las Vegas.

Titled "Celebrating 10 Years of WiE & Women Who have Pioneered eDiscovery," the event recognized women who have made significant contributions towards advancing the field of eDiscovery.

"I was completely shocked and humbled to be acknowledged for my contributions to the eDiscovery community," said Sharp. "On Wednesday, I had the opportunity to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with an amazing group of women that have done so much for the industry."

Mary Mack, Executive Director at ACEDS commented, "Linda Sharp was one of the only women writing on eDiscovery as I entered the field. Her case law updates were a wonderful resource for our community."

In her position as Associate General Counsel at ZL Technologies, Sharp oversees information governance strategy and develops regulatory compliance and security initiatives for Fortune 500 clients.

In addition to this role, Sharp is also Vice Chair on the ACC Information Governance Committee, and a sought-after speaker at industry events such the ACC Annual Meeting, Enterprise Search Summit, and ARMA chapter meetings.

She has previously held the positions of eDiscovery Consultant at Xerox Litigation Services, and Senior Legal Consultant at Kroll Ontrack.

Sharp holds her JD degree at University of La Verne and is licensed to practice law in Washington and California.

